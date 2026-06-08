Pickin' in the Park - Homespun - Chesnee, SC - 6/26

A family fun evening of Bluegrass, Food Trucks, Yard Games, and Community coming together to celebrate America's 250th!

Be sure to stop by City Hall the week of the event to pick up some sidewalk chalk and decorate a square of sidewalk with your best Americana Art.

Bounce House and Giant Slide will be available for children 3 and up

Bring a picnic dinner or grab dinner from one of our food trucks on site.

Lawn Chairs welcome

Pets welcome on leash, owner is responsible for cleanup.