Pebble Stacker Rings Workshop
Pebble Stacker Rings Workshop
Join us at Ignite's metalsmithing studio where you'll make a set of 3 gold fill and silver rings (or all silver) in this jewelry workshop. The instructor will walk you through all the steps, including soldering with a torch, so you will leave with a complete set of rings made to size.
This DIY jewelry making workshop will be the highlight of your Asheville trip. The class is taught by skilled instructors and you’ll be amazed at the rings you made yourself!
Ages 12 and up welcome! Great for couples, friends, bridesmaids parties, and family group activities.
Ignite Jewelry Studios
$125.00
Every week through Oct 09, 2026.
Friday: 01:30 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 01:30 AM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262Asheville , North Carolina 28801