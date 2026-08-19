Pebble Stacker Rings Workshop

Join us at Ignite's metalsmithing studio where you'll make a set of 3 gold fill and silver rings (or all silver) in this jewelry workshop. The instructor will walk you through all the steps, including soldering with a torch, so you will leave with a complete set of rings made to size.

This DIY jewelry making workshop will be the highlight of your Asheville trip. The class is taught by skilled instructors and you’ll be amazed at the rings you made yourself!

Ages 12 and up welcome! Great for couples, friends, bridesmaids parties, and family group activities.