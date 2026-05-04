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Pebble Stacker Rings Workshop

Pebble Stacker Rings Workshop

Join us at Ignite's metalsmithing studio where you'll make a set of 3 gold fill and silver rings (or all silver) in this jewelry workshop. The instructor will walk you through all the steps, including soldering with a torch, so you will leave with a complete set of rings made to size.

Ages 12 and up welcome!

This is a Weekly Recurring Event
Runs from Jun 5, 2026 to Jun 26, 2026 and happens every:
Fridays: 1:30pm - 4:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Ignite Jewelry Studios
$125.00
Every week through Jun 26, 2026.
Friday: 01:30 PM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262
Asheville , North Carolina 28801