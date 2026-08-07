PBS NC's Ten to Try: By Way of the Blue Ridge Premiere Party - 8/27

Celebrate the premiere of PBS NC's Ten to Try: By Way of the Blue Ridge special with a preview screening, Q&A, and refreshments.

PBS North Carolina's Premiere Party and Preview Screening of Ten to Try: By Way of the Blue Ridge

Be among the first to experience PBS North Carolina's newest travel adventure before it premieres statewide.

Join PBS North Carolina at Highland Brewing Company in Asheville for an exclusive premiere preview screening, behind-the-scenes conversation, and celebration of Ten to Try: By Way of the Blue Ridge—the newest installment of our award-winning travel series showcasing the people, places, culture, and adventures that make North Carolina extraordinary.