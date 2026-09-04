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Patio Show: Trilby

Patio Show: Trilby

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Trilby
Trilby is an alternative rock artist currently based in Asheville, North Carolina. While it’s hard to pinpoint her exact origin, it is safe to say that Trilby grew up here, there, and everywhere along the East Coast, and if you look close enough, you might find strands of green hair in your own local town. Trilby has been writing music since she was fourteen. She just released her new single, “Cities,” and has recorded her debut album.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$10.60
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801