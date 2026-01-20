PATIO SHOW: TOMBOYY

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TOMBOYY

Minneapolis based duo, TOMBOYY is a doom country garage band specializing in dynamic sound and crowd appeal. Drummer Connie Guice cut her teeth in Pittsburgh PA and has played everything from metal, punk, blues, funk. Sarah Yribar grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota. She has been singing and playing music since a toddler, finding her voice and rhythm through soul, punk and investigation ever since. They met over a pool table and started playing music fall of 2022. They have united forces to bring a sound that is unique every time you hear it.