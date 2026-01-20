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PATIO SHOW: TOMBOYY

PATIO SHOW: TOMBOYY

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

TOMBOYY

Minneapolis based duo, TOMBOYY is a doom country garage band specializing in dynamic sound and crowd appeal. Drummer Connie Guice cut her teeth in Pittsburgh PA and has played everything from metal, punk, blues, funk. Sarah Yribar grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota. She has been singing and playing music since a toddler, finding her voice and rhythm through soul, punk and investigation ever since. They met over a pool table and started playing music fall of 2022. They have united forces to bring a sound that is unique every time you hear it.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.09
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801