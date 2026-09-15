PATIO SHOW: The Scribblers and Killer Skillet

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Scribblers

The Scribblers have been combining prog excess with 70s power pop ear candy since 2024. Lead singer Aubrey Young’s lyrics combine heartfelt sincerity with self reflective humor, while lead guitarist Andy Burns overlays incendiary riffs and solos. Bass player Steve Streit and drummer Joe Esposito provide a solid foundation for these rock n’ roll gems and serve the music like altar boys.

Killer Skillet

Killer Skillet is a Rock band based in Asheville, NC. They started as a group of friends that liked to gather for cookouts and then decided to start playing music together. Their songs include some stuff that is a little bluesy, some stuff that may sound a little jazzy, some punk, some Metal, and even a Ska-punk/Cumbia song… kinda like when you throw everything you have in the fridge into the skillet to make a scramble.