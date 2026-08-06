PATIO SHOW: The Log Noggins - 9/05

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The Log Noggins are a 3 piece progressive southern rock band based in Asheville, NC. Embedded in their southern roots are strains of fusion, blues, progressive rock, and much more. Their take on composition, melody, and chord structure contains hints of everything from The Allman Brothers to John Scofield.

The Log Noggins’ dynamic, high-energy performances spotlight each players strengths; chicken pickin’ electric guitar, melodic bass, thunderous drums, soulful keys, and screaming harmonica bring audiences to their feet!

The band released their debut, self-titled EP on all streaming platforms in June 2017. They are now recording new material at Sedgwick Studios in Flat Rock, NC; expected to be released in the first quarter of 2019.

Vocals, Guitar /Adrian Brinkley

Bass / Cole Laughter

Vocals, Drums / Wayne Redden