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Patio Show: Tall Boys AVL duo

Patio Show: Tall Boys AVL duo

LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Tall Boys AVL Duo
Original tunes focused on harmonies, lyrics & rhythm w/ stellar soloing. Tallboys AVL pour a lifetime of music into every show. The duo features James Fisher and Bill Melanson.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801