Patio Show: Tall Boys AVL duo
Patio Show: Tall Boys AVL duo
LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Tall Boys AVL Duo
Original tunes focused on harmonies, lyrics & rhythm w/ stellar soloing. Tallboys AVL pour a lifetime of music into every show. The duo features James Fisher and Bill Melanson.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801