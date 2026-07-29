PATIO SHOW: STARSEER

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STARSEER

Starseer is a Rock band formed in Asheville, North Carolina. Four friends brought together with the intention of making high energy, powerful and melodic music. With different backgrounds, they blend elements of 70s art rock, modern post-punk and 90s grunge. When you see them live or hear their music you can always expect exhilarating and colorful guitar solos, energetic and punchy bass guitar, and precise yet thunderous drums. Their prowess as a live band really sets them apart from many acts in today’s music scene. Starseer is Ryles Monroe on drums, Skyler Jacobson on Bass, Waylon Redmon on Guitar, and Sean Erickson on Vocals