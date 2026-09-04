Patio Show: Sonia Leigh and Friends

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Sonia Leigh & Friends w/ Sally Jaye & Kimberly June

Sonia Leigh’s musical abilities are boundless, effortlessly spanning country, rock, pop, and hip-hop. Her meticulously crafted lyrics tell stories that transcend genres, leaving listeners feeling engaged and empowered. Leigh catapulted onto the country music scene in 2011 with her major label debut, 1978 December, released under Zac Brown’s Southern Ground Records. Her single, “My Name Is Money,” landed at #36 on the 2011 Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Produced by Brent Cobb, Sally Jaye’s forthcoming album, You’ll Be Okay, Baby, marks a defining moment for the Nashville-based singer-songwriter, placing her squarely in the lineage of modern Americana’s most thoughtful storytellers. The record showcases her cinematic songwriting, emotional precision, and gift for crafting characters that linger long after the last note fades. Performing solo or with a band, she brings a quietly commanding presence to the stage — intimate, literate, and deeply human. A respected songwriter among her peers, she has notable cuts with Brent Cobb, Leah Blevins, Shannon McNally, and Brian Wright.

Kimberly June (“KJ”) is an indie-folk singer-songwriter with roots in Hawaii, Nashville and Oregon. Her music has been featured on major TV shows including ABC’s Nashville, Love Is Blind, The Rookie, The Ultimatum and Degrassi High. In 2024, KJ toured the U.S. as a supporting act for Nahko and Medicine for the People, performing in 15 major cities, and has opened for artists such as G. Love, Donovan Frankenreiter, Kimie and Mike Love. She signed her first publishing deal in Nashville at 22, and continues to write and release new songs frequently. Follow her music and adventurous spirit on Instagram @Justkj.love