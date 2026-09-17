Patio Show: Sean Tobin
Patio Show: Sean Tobin
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Sean Tobin
Born and raised on the New Jersey shore, Sean Tobin was influenced by folk-singing troubadours and high-energy rockers alike. His high-energy performances and rock-tinged releases are due mostly in part to his upbringing in the Jersey shore bar scene. Tobin honed his craft playing countless shows in dives, clubs and basements, as well as during his time busking on the streets of Galway, Ireland throughout 2015 and 2017. He has performed at such festivals as SXSW, Americanafest, North2Shore, and Frank Turner’s Lost Evenings, and has opened for the likes of Jason Isbell, Rhett Miller, and many more. His seventh albumwill be recorded Fall 2026
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801