PATIO SHOW: Ross Hollow with Full Band - 9/27

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ROSS HOLLOW WITH FULL BAND

Ross Hollow is an indie folk artist out of Asheville, North Carolina rooted in honest lyricism, inviting melodies and a rugged spirit of individualism. Founded by singer-songwriter and producer Stuart Ross Johnson-Kwochka, Ross Hollow has come full circle: from its beginnings as a solo act, to a full band, and now back to its core with Stuart Ross at the helm, writing and recording from a quiet corner in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Ross Hollow’s music is as much about place as it is about people. Born in the high desert of Roswell, New Mexico, his earliest memories are steeped in the sounds of Spanish folk, cowboy ballads, and classic country—music that echoed under wide-open skies, thunderstorms you could see miles away, and sun-drenched plains. He later moved to Burnsville, North Carolina, where Appalachian gospel, bluegrass, and Scots-Irish folk music left their mark. He later moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, where he was surrounded by heartland rock, chicago blues and rust-belt emo, which began to shape his own songwriting voice.

Now settled back in Asheville, Ross Hollow finds inspiration in fog-draped mornings, rhododendron thickets, the quiet of mountain trails, and the wild animals all around. Recent work leans into a more organic, acoustic sound, rich with finger picked guitar, warm harmonies, and collaborations with guest vocalists and string players that evoke the natural beauty in Southern Appalachia