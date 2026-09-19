Patio Show: Reggie Headen w/ Andy Burns

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Reggie Headen w/ Andy Burns

Born from Nostalgic Love of Jazz, Alternative-Rock and Soul, Reggie Headen is on a mission to redefine the boundaries of genre by removing those boundaries. Reggie’s soulful vocals and magnetic presence commands center stage. With raw emotion and regal eloquence… He is both Shaman and Storyteller.

Drawing inspiration from legends like Betty Carter, Nirvana and Amy Winehouse, Reggie channels the spirit of the past while forging a path toward the future. Their music is an intersection of styles and influences, blending the improvisational freedom of Jazz with the raw energy of Rock and the soulful grooves of classic R&B.

He will be appearing on the Grey Eagle Patio stage with guitarist, Andy Burns.