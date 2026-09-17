Patio show: Reed Turchi Album Release

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REED TUCHI

Road Ends in Water Album Release Show

Reed Turchi is a Grammy Winning musician, poet, and producer from Swannanoa, North Carolina, now living in Brooklyn.

Hailed as “Beyond genre constraints” by The Oxford American, and described as “a blast of blues rock…both crafted and improvised” by Rolling Stone, Turchi has performed his slide guitar & kudzu boogie sound across the US and Europe since 2010.

Featured by NPR, PBS, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, No Depression, KEXP, Living Blues, The Oxford American, Daytrotter, and many more, Turchi has established himself as one of the most varied and prolific artists and producers operating in the roots-music world today.

Recorded in a basement in 2010, Road Ends in Water was the first album by Reed Turchi, and showcases his signature slide-guitar and kudzu-boogie in its rawest, most North Mississippi-inspired form. With special guest Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars playing through a blown-up tape-machine on three songs, the album ranges from uptempo rollicking blues-rock to heavy, fuzzed-out riffs. The inspiration of no-holds-barred dueling-slide-guitar, one-chord romp is clear, as Road Ends in Water offers up a series of originals and adaptations that all end up in a swamp of romp-and-groove. Originally released in 2012 in a pre-streaming world, the album has been lost for over a decade, and has been totally re-mixed and re-mastered for this new release, which showcases a basement boogie in its early glory.