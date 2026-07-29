Patio Show: Rebekah Todd - 8/05
Patio Show: Rebekah Todd - 8/05
LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Rebekah Todd
Rebekah Todd is an Asheville, NC based artist with a voice that is hard to forget. She is currently touring with Dumpstaphunk and is also a member of New Dawn Starkestra with renowned drummer Jeff Sipe, Isaac Hadden, and Quinn Sternberg. When she isn’t playing music, you may find her in her garden, at the gym, or hanging with her dog Jack.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801