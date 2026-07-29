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Patio Show: Rebekah Todd - 8/05

Patio Show: Rebekah Todd - 8/05

LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Rebekah Todd

Rebekah Todd is an Asheville, NC based artist with a voice that is hard to forget. She is currently touring with Dumpstaphunk and is also a member of New Dawn Starkestra with renowned drummer Jeff Sipe, Isaac Hadden, and Quinn Sternberg. When she isn’t playing music, you may find her in her garden, at the gym, or hanging with her dog Jack.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801