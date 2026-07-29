Patio Show: Rebekah Todd - 8/05

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Rebekah Todd

Rebekah Todd is an Asheville, NC based artist with a voice that is hard to forget. She is currently touring with Dumpstaphunk and is also a member of New Dawn Starkestra with renowned drummer Jeff Sipe, Isaac Hadden, and Quinn Sternberg. When she isn’t playing music, you may find her in her garden, at the gym, or hanging with her dog Jack.