PATIO SHOW: Pleasure Chest - 5/03

PLEASURE CHEST

Pleasure Chest cement their status as Asheville’s party band. If there ever was an “Unofficial Asheville Party Band,” Pleasure Chest is just that. The outfit ripped through its set of old-school blues and soul renditions during a late-night Funkatorium set. The pinnacle came with a rousing take on Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds.” Pleasure Chest is a high energy Blues, Soul, Rock and Roll band hailing from Asheville NC. With the humor of Bo Diddley and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins to the swampy, dirty grit of Slim Harpo and Elmore James they’re guaranteed to please and get your booty shaking!