PATIO SHOW: Oliver Sayani

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OLIVER SAYANI

Appalachian honky tonk, bluegrass and backwoods blues singer-songwriter and guitarist Oliver Sayani paints raw pictures with original songs, introspective stories and old time melodies with a dark and heavy twist forged deep in the mountains and polished on vast highways touring across the country. As influenced from the rock music of the past 50 years as the bluegrass and country of the past 100, he mixes styles into a unique blend that can be experienced in his debut album, “9 Kinds of Blue,” produced by Colter Wall guitarist Pat Lyons, releasing in 2026. Tour schedule at Oliversayani.com.

Performed Direct Support for: Afroman, The Creekers, Hannah Dasher, Eddie 9V, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Dallas Wayne, Ted Russell Kamp, members of Exile & Little Texas