Patio Show: Nate Hadley

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NATE HADLEY

Nate Hadley is a folk and Americana singer-songwriter based in Winchester, VA, blending modern songwriting with traditional Appalachian influences. Born in West Virginia, raised just outside of Asheville NC, his commanding voice carries a quiet vulnerability, bringing stories shaped by his roots to life.

A traveler at heart, Nate has spent much of his life chasing that great abyss and collecting stories along the way. Though he’s called many places home, he remains deeply connected to the mountains that raised him. That search for meaning, belonging, something just beyond the next bend, is entangled in his lyrics.

Bluegrass and Appalachian traditions anchor the sonic foundation of his music, paired with authentic lyrics that cut deep. Nate references artists like Pete Seeger, Jason Isbell, and The Lumineers, as he aspires to write songs that feel both timeless and personal.

Nate released his debut EP Burn My Heart in December 2025, with singles “Who You Were” and the title track emerging as fan favorites. He followed the release with “7 Year Rust,” and his new songs “Burning Cold” and “Carolina girls” in May of this year. Onstage, he’s steadily growing a community through honest personal performances across the East Coast.