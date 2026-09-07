Patio Show: Music In Common - 9/30

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Music in Common

Performing in a range of configurations from acoustic duo to eight piece band, Music in Common is genre-bending collective that creatively blends Americana, Hip-Hop, and Soul. Since 2005, MIC performances have been creating impactful communities of connection between artist and audience and audience with each other. From house concerts to colleges, performing arts centers, and large festival stages, Music in Common has performed for thousands of people in hundreds of communities worldwide. Also a nonprofit, Music in Common was honored as 2022 CNN Champions for Change for their impactful bridge-building work.