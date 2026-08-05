PATIO SHOW: Morgan Geer - 9/11

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Morgan Geer of Drunken Prayer

Drunken Prayer transcends the bounds of Americana music. Morgan Geer writes songs that could emerge from a highly blissed-out biker bar or a swampy ashram.

The new Drunken Prayer record, Thy Burdens, is an homage to the fiery music of the church. Partnering with Drive-By Truckers’ Bobby Matt Patton, the pair recorded this album in North Mississippi with some of their friends from Appalachia and the Delta including members of MJ Lenderman’s band, Band of Heathens, Jimbo Mathis’ group, and Wednesday.

In 2026 The Deslondes from New Orleans included Geer’s “Cordelia” on their covers album of influential songs. Alongside like minded artists as Johnny Cash, Swamp Dogg, and Clifton Chenier, Glide Magazine says ”That song alone justifies this album’s existence.”

Morgan Geer’s poignant and wickedly funny music is revered across the fringe of Americana. Rennie Sparks of The Handsome Family said “Morgan Geer is the real thing – a songwriter with a heart as deep as the Marianas Trench and sensitive as the wet hands of a raccoon.” Geer also plays guitar in the pioneering alt-country band Freakwater and collaborates with members of Butthole Surfers, Melvins and Ween. He started using the moniker “Drunken Prayer” after a chance conversation about rats with Tom Waits.

Drunken Prayer is now a stalwart of the burgeoning scene in Asheville, NC. Morgan Geer has recorded and toured with some of the cornerstones of what we call modern Americana music.