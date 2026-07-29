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Patio Show: Michael Dunham

Patio Show: Michael Dunham

LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
MICHAEL DUNHAM

Michael Dunham is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Asheville, North Carolina. From an early age, he was drawn to music. He honed his skills playing and singing on the streets of Asheville. Throughout his teenage years, he played in many bands, developing a taste for a wide variety of music. He started with Rock and Pop but eventually expanded to Country, Jazz, and beyond. More recently, Michael has felt called to reflect his Appalachian roots, basing his sets around the Bluegrass style, blending a traditional acoustic repertoire with his favorite songs from other genres. With a soulful tenor voice, eclectic guitar style, and deep repertoire of material, come see for yourself why Michael Dunham is so beloved.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$9.26
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801