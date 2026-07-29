Patio Show: Michael Dunham

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MICHAEL DUNHAM

Michael Dunham is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Asheville, North Carolina. From an early age, he was drawn to music. He honed his skills playing and singing on the streets of Asheville. Throughout his teenage years, he played in many bands, developing a taste for a wide variety of music. He started with Rock and Pop but eventually expanded to Country, Jazz, and beyond. More recently, Michael has felt called to reflect his Appalachian roots, basing his sets around the Bluegrass style, blending a traditional acoustic repertoire with his favorite songs from other genres. With a soulful tenor voice, eclectic guitar style, and deep repertoire of material, come see for yourself why Michael Dunham is so beloved.