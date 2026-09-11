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Patio Show: MerylJane

Patio Show: MerylJane

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
MERYLJANE

MerylJane is an independent singer-songwriter based in Asheville, NC. She works as a nurse at Mission Hospital and has just released her new album, ‘The Confluence’, which was produced and recorded locally in West Asheville.

Her music focuses on intimate indie folk melodies, blending acoustic and electric instrumentation with carefully built storytelling. Each track showcases her thoughtful approach to songwriting and arrangement.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801