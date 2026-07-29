Patio Show: McKinney - 8/18

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McKinney

FIRST NAME MCKINNEY, LAST NAME MCKINNEY, BAND NAME MCKINNEY.

McKinney is a bass player and singer-songwriter. She spent her formative years in southern West Virginia where she literally LIVED inside a music school. Deeply incapable of leaving the Appalachian mountains, but needing an escape from her 6,000 person hometown, she landed right around the bend in Asheville, NC. When McKinney isn’t on stage you might find her teaching music lessons at LEAF Global Arts, working shows at The Orange Peel, or at lock on the rugby pitch.

McKinney’s music genre is about as fluid as the average Asheville resident’s sexuality. Her Indie Pop sound is blended with influence from her blues singer mother, a BFA in Jazz, and the 8 year old version of herself that just wants to play classic rock. Although pinning down her genre may be hard, you can consistently expect sad lyrics. You will probably enjoy her lyricism if you are emotionally suppressed and enjoy listening to sad songs to make yourself feel better.