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Patio Show: Lochlann Kilburn

Patio Show: Lochlann Kilburn

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Lochlann Kilburn

North Carolina duo blending Lochlann Kilburn’s haunting vocals with Kevin Plant’s multi-instrumental mastery. A soulful fusion of Americana, Celtic, Rock, and Jam. Authentic, versatile music for the heart and soul.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801