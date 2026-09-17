Patio Show: Lochlann Kilburn
Patio Show: Lochlann Kilburn
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Lochlann Kilburn
North Carolina duo blending Lochlann Kilburn’s haunting vocals with Kevin Plant’s multi-instrumental mastery. A soulful fusion of Americana, Celtic, Rock, and Jam. Authentic, versatile music for the heart and soul.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801