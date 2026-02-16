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PATIO SHOW: Laurel Canyon East - 7/25

PATIO SHOW: Laurel Canyon East - 7/25

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
LAUREL CANYON EAST

Laurel Canyon East brings their trademark, Folk Rock vibe. Experience the music that came out of Laurel Canyon in the 60’s and 70’s. Groups like CSN, The Eagles, The Byrds, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Jackson Brown, Joni Mitchell, and many more. Capturing the spirit of collective creativity and spreading the love, we hope you will join us in celebrating, enjoying friendship, and live music!

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.09
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801