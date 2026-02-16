PATIO SHOW: Laurel Canyon East - 7/25

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LAUREL CANYON EAST

Laurel Canyon East brings their trademark, Folk Rock vibe. Experience the music that came out of Laurel Canyon in the 60’s and 70’s. Groups like CSN, The Eagles, The Byrds, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Jackson Brown, Joni Mitchell, and many more. Capturing the spirit of collective creativity and spreading the love, we hope you will join us in celebrating, enjoying friendship, and live music!