Patio Show: Laurel Canyon East

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Laurel Canyon East

Laurel Canyon East is a tribute band for the music that came out of Laurel Canyon , CA in the 60-70’s

Groups like the Eagles, CSNY, The Byrds, Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Brown, Stevie Nicks, The Band, Tom Petty and so many more!

They bring the good feeling vibe that the music of that era created! Based in Asheville they play all over and in the surrounding areas.