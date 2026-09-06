Patio Show: Laurel Canyon East
Patio Show: Laurel Canyon East
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Laurel Canyon East
Laurel Canyon East is a tribute band for the music that came out of Laurel Canyon , CA in the 60-70’s
Groups like the Eagles, CSNY, The Byrds, Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Brown, Stevie Nicks, The Band, Tom Petty and so many more!
They bring the good feeling vibe that the music of that era created! Based in Asheville they play all over and in the surrounding areas.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle.
(828) 232-5800
info@thegreyeagle.com
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801