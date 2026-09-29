Patio Show: Keturah Allgood

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Keturah Allgood

Keturah Allgood was born and raised in the mountains of Western North Carolina. She is a Soulful Americana artist who draws on her myriad of life experiences for inspiration. While traversing the dusty back roads and often forgotten places she taps into the heart and soul of our shared existence. Keturah believes that music has the

power to bring all of us together and reminds us that love, kindness and compassion always shine through the darkness of these often trying times.