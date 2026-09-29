© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is October 10 - 16. Want to volunteer? Click Here.

Patio Show: Keturah Allgood

Patio Show: Keturah Allgood

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Keturah Allgood

Keturah Allgood was born and raised in the mountains of Western North Carolina. She is a Soulful Americana artist who draws on her myriad of life experiences for inspiration. While traversing the dusty back roads and often forgotten places she taps into the heart and soul of our shared existence. Keturah believes that music has the
power to bring all of us together and reminds us that love, kindness and compassion always shine through the darkness of these often trying times.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801