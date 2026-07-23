PATIO SHOW: Jesse Fox and Drew White

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JESSE FOX & DREW WHITE

North Carolina–born singer-songwriter Jesse Fox is carving a space of his own in the modern Americana landscape. His upcoming album Magnolia (2026) captures the warmth and weight of Southern storytelling; songs that move between heartbreak, renewal, and quiet resilience. Even before its release, the record has surpassed 100,000 streams through early singles like “Leave” and “If I’m Warm,” which have resonated with listeners for their emotional depth and unguarded lyricism. Produced by longtime collaborator Phil Amalong, Magnolia features Emerson Swinford (Rod Stewart) on guitar, mixes by Audrey Whitfield, and contributions from a wide circle of North Carolina musicians. Blending folk intimacy, indie texture, and soulful craftsmanship, Magnolia stands as Fox’s most confident and cohesive work to date, a testament to his evolution as an artist and to the creative community that surrounds him.

Drew White is a 28-year-old singer-songwriter and electric storyteller from Birmingham, Alabama, now rooted in Nashville, Tennessee. Shaped by the Gospel traditions and Rock ‘ n Roll grit of his hometown, White channels a sound that blends Y’ allternative Rock, Folk, and Americana into something both familiar and fresh. His music is anchored in community, self- reflection, and the spirit of storytelling, delivered with equal parts intimacy and energy.