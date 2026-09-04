Patio Show: Jackson Slater and The Revelators - 9/20

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Jackson Slater & The Revelators

Like a moonshine-fueled fire in a 100-watt amplifier cabinet, Jackson Slater’s explosive debut ushers in a new era of heavy rock from the Southland. The new album, Holy Water Inn, includes seven original tracks, interlacing Jackson’s emotionally raw vocals and lightning guitar with soaring melodies and thundering rhythms. It’s a sonic tapestry woven from generations of hard rock, high-octane country, and drop-tuned bass. Yet, the sound is unique, unflagging, unstoppable. Jackson’s band, the Revelators, features three of the Carolinas’ most kick-ass musicians, all talented multi-instrumentalists. Hammering the drums with a fury known to occasionally knock them off risers, Brennan Walsh anchors the group with complex, driving syncopations. On bass, Justin Garcia lays down deep, fist-pounding grooves with old-school swagger. Finally, paying tribute to the history of country music, Max Jacobson completes the orchestration with blazing Telecastin’ A live show will leave you breathless.