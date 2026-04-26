© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PATIO SHOW: Holland Negative and The Bog w/ Doug Mcelvy

PATIO SHOW: Holland Negative and The Bog w/ Doug Mcelvy

HOLLAND NEGATIVE & THE BOG W/ SPECIAL GUEST DOUG MCELVY Leaning heavily on Southern-gothic themes and with an all-star of local musicians, Holland Negative draws on his experiences growing up in WNC to shape his songwriting. His debut EP Live! Uninvited! was released in 2025 and his second, Break Even, was released in 2026.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
10.70
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801