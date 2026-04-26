PATIO SHOW: Holland Negative and The Bog w/ Doug Mcelvy
PATIO SHOW: Holland Negative and The Bog w/ Doug Mcelvy
HOLLAND NEGATIVE & THE BOG W/ SPECIAL GUEST DOUG MCELVY Leaning heavily on Southern-gothic themes and with an all-star of local musicians, Holland Negative draws on his experiences growing up in WNC to shape his songwriting. His debut EP Live! Uninvited! was released in 2025 and his second, Break Even, was released in 2026.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
10.70
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801