PATIO SHOW: Hillside Ramblers - 10/03

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HILLSIDE RAMBLERS

The Hillside Ramblers are a multi-generational folk trio from Asheville, NC, who first met as neighbors. They craft a combination of voices and instruments rooted in New England folk, Appalachian bluegrass, and traditional jazz. Deborah Silverstein spent decades as an award-winning singer-songwriter on the Boston folk scene, writing and performing original songs that linger with the audience long after the show ends. Her songs engage honestly with the full spectrum of the human experience, inviting listeners to feel the highs and lows in equal measure. Chris Cotteta delivers vocals and plays lead guitar with an energy that moves freely between country, folk, and jazz. He adds the same thoughtful touches to songs written a hundred years ago as to ones written yesterday. Maria Raiti plays upright bass and soulfully sings covers and originals. She also leads the prominent local bluegrass/Americana band, Asheville Junction. Together they blend their eclectic backgrounds and styles into a sound tapestry of musical harmony and storytelling that feels all at once fascinating, fresh, and as familiar as your front porch.