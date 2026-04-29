PATIO SHOW: Forty Drop Few and Vaiano’s Paisanos - 5/02

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FORTY DROP FEW & VAIANO’S PAISANOS

The “Forty Drop Few” are a trio originally from the southwest that play popular music of the early 1900s. They perform in various styles from the era as a string band and are influenced by nothing other than the old 78 records that they love so well. Their main influences include New Orleans jazz, southwestern fiddle music, classic banjo rags, black string band music, hillbilly harmonies and unique vocals. The trio consists of Ethan Francis, Candra Edwards and Elliot Kennedy who all currently reside in Portland Oregon. The couple, also known as “Stone and Sue” have been playing music together for a decade and met Kennedy who joined them 6 years ago. The three are inseparable and spend all of their time picking apart old tunes, listening to 78s, throwing shows in Portland and traveling around the country together.

Vaiano’s Paisanos, the string band, founded by Rachel Meirs (violin, mandolin); Maxwell Apra(mandolin, tenor banjo, tenor guitar); and Van Burchfield (guitar)—which sometimes balloons to a quintet, thanks to Quentin Bardinet (mandolin, tenor banjo, tenor guitar) and Albanie Faletta (guitar)—is a melting pot of old- instrumentation, with international repertoire gathered from recordings made in New York City. Though the musicians in the band met busking in New Orleans, fiddler in chief Meirs, now based in Louisville, KY, first encountered some of the recordings that inspired this project while working at the Jalopy Theatre over a decade ago. Following in the grand tradition of musical discovery and dissemination by Jalopy Records labelmate and musicological genius Pat Conte, curator of the acclaimed Secret Museum archival reissue series, Vaiano’s Paisanos’ repertoire consists of the masterful melodies immigrants would’ve been humming along and dancing to in the late ’20s and early ’30s. Think Cape Verdean fiddle tunes, Italian mandolin music, pre-Belafonte Calypsos, and Venezuelan waltzes. “Almost everything in our repertoire was originally recorded in New York City,” explains Meirs. “It’s not that we chose to play immigrant music; it’s that we come from a society largely made up of immigrants, and this music is a beautiful byproduct of that melting pot, as are we.” We owe our gratitude to the musicians who originally composed, played, and eventually recorded this music, who all came from different countries and traditions, and all recorded in New York in the 1920’s and 30’s. Of course, we would not have heard any of these songs if not for the people who seek out and and collect old 78’s, and who found ways to share what was on them, so that they eventually made their way to our ears in compilations, blog posts, discord channels, youtube videos, or a CD burned and sent in the mail.