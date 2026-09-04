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Patio Show: Flora Fauna - 9/23

Patio Show: Flora Fauna - 9/23

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Flora Fauna
Flora Fauna is an Appalachian folk music project by the singer-songwriter sibling duo Emeline Scales and Charlie Scales, based out of Asheville, North Carolina. Deeply embedded in Appalachian bluegrass, porch music, and traditional Irish folk sounds with a folk / pop edge.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801