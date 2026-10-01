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Patio Show: Evan Horne

Patio Show: Evan Horne

**Grey Eagle Events Present** **Patio Show: Evan Horne** (All Ages) - Doors: 4:30 pm - Show: 5:30 pm - Price: $12.05 - Limited patio seating is first come first serve Evan Horne is a cinematic-folk singer-songwriter, composer, and visual artist from Oak Ridge, TN, now based out of Ithaca, NY.

The Grey Eagle Patio
12.05
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Patio
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-232-5800
info@thegreyeagle.com
http://thegreyeagle.com