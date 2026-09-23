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Patio Show: Emily Woodhull w/ Laney Barnett

Patio Show: Emily Woodhull w/ Laney Barnett

LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Emily Woodhull & Laney Barnett

Emily Woodhull left the rush of city life behind for the quiet charm of a small Virginia town, where she found her voice in the stories and emotions of the Shenandoah Valley. With roots in the valley’s timeless beauty and a touch of alternative country, her music weaves vivid imagery with raw emotion. Whether she’s writing by lamplight or collaborating with Nashville’s finest, Emily crafts songs that feel like snapshots of life—authentic, heartfelt, and unforgettable.

Laney Barnett is an alt-country, rock singer/songwriter from Asheville, NC. Laney is a violinist, teacher, and river guide. She has influences of Appalachia and remains true to her inner most voice.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801