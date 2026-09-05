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Patio Show: Dr Funky Squirrel

Patio Show: Dr Funky Squirrel

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Dr Funky Squirrel
Dr. Funky Squirrel is a student rock and funk band organized through the Asheville Music School in Asheville, North Carolina. The band consists of young local musicians participating in the school’s Sound Education Outreach program.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$8.19
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801