Patio Show: Doss Church and the Unholy Noise

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Doss Church & the Unholy Noise: A special acoustic performance

Doss Church & the Unholy Noise is an Asheville-based Americana Rock & Roll band that plays a mix of originals written by singer/songwriter Doss Church, along with a wide range of crowd-pleasing cover songs. Doss Church is a seasoned songwriter who fuses soulful, heartfelt vocals with warm, expressive acoustic guitar. His deeply storied, personal lyrics are filled with hope found and love lost. The Unholy Noise combines Americana, Country, and Folk Rock influences that range from the 60’s to today and delivers a sound that feels both new and old at the same time. The honest songwriting, veteran musicianship, and electric stage presence of the entire group make for a truly moving live performance.