Patio Show: Derian Blane

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DERIAN BLANE

Derian Blane is a dynamic singer/songwriter known for their genre-blending songwriting that bends boundaries. They are funky, rustic, and soulful with a voice and lyrics that resonate deeply. Derian’s acoustic sets are an intimate experience, drawing listeners into a world of original compositions that explore themes of love, identity, and resilience. Derian’s songs serve as a voice for the weird, the unheard, and the curious.