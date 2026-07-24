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Patio Show: Derian Blane

Patio Show: Derian Blane

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
DERIAN BLANE
Derian Blane is a dynamic singer/songwriter known for their genre-blending songwriting that bends boundaries. They are funky, rustic, and soulful with a voice and lyrics that resonate deeply. Derian’s acoustic sets are an intimate experience, drawing listeners into a world of original compositions that explore themes of love, identity, and resilience. Derian’s songs serve as a voice for the weird, the unheard, and the curious.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$9.26
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801