Patio Show: Derian Blane
Patio Show: Derian Blane
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
DERIAN BLANE
Derian Blane is a dynamic singer/songwriter known for their genre-blending songwriting that bends boundaries. They are funky, rustic, and soulful with a voice and lyrics that resonate deeply. Derian’s acoustic sets are an intimate experience, drawing listeners into a world of original compositions that explore themes of love, identity, and resilience. Derian’s songs serve as a voice for the weird, the unheard, and the curious.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$9.26
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801