Patio Show: David Earl and Friends - 10/09

LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

DAVID EARL & FRIENDS

David Earl is much more than just an Asheville, North Carolina-based singer-songwriter. He’s a true showman and artist whose banter will make you laugh and songs will make you think. His resonant originals showcase his distinct sound which blends classic southern rock with strong undercurrents of blues and gospel. A staple in the community for over 20 years and known for his collaborative spirit, he frequently performs with rotating regional all-star lineups and pop-up acoustic formations under David Earl and Friends. His upcoming show on the Grey Eagle Patio stage will feature his original rock songs with a full band and tight harmonies.

David Earl, lead vocals, guitar

Jenny Bradley, keys, harmony vocals

Will Chatham, drums

Noel Sumrall, bass