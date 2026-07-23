Patio Show: Claire Vandiver with LB Beistad

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Claire Vandiver

Claire Vandiver is a Nashville-born singer-songwriter whose dreamy sound and heartfelt songwriting create an intimate, cinematic listening experience. She recorded her debut full-length album with producer Jared Corder at Polychrome Ranch, a renowned recording studio nestled in the hills of Middle Tennessee known for its inspiring creative environment. Her debut album is set for release in September 2026.

LB Beistad

LB Beistad is inspired by a diverse collection of artists and genres. From The Cardigans and Fiona Apple to St. Vincent and Cocteau Twins, her biggest influences have helped her craft a sound as eclectic as it is engaging. Her new album “Tsunami” incorporates elements of folk, grunge, and pop; resulting in a sonic landscape that is uniquely her own. Collaboration with producer Jared Corder (of *repeat repeat) has brought a new layer to her songs, which have garnered praise from publications like Spin and The Nashville Scene.