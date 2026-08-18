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Patio Show: Christina Chandler

Patio Show: Christina Chandler

LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Christina Chandler is a Memphis-born music machine that has been writing, playing, performing, booking, and jamming since her earliest memories. Now based in Asheville, NC, she flows in and out of folk, soul, Americana and rock n roll, smoothing it all together with a rich, buttery voice, nimble fingers on a red Telecaster Thin Line, and a tambourine on her boot. In addition to playing solo shows, her current music projects include No Man’s Band, FUN SIZE!, and Ghost Pipe Union.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801