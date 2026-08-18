Patio Show: Christina Chandler

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Christina Chandler is a Memphis-born music machine that has been writing, playing, performing, booking, and jamming since her earliest memories. Now based in Asheville, NC, she flows in and out of folk, soul, Americana and rock n roll, smoothing it all together with a rich, buttery voice, nimble fingers on a red Telecaster Thin Line, and a tambourine on her boot. In addition to playing solo shows, her current music projects include No Man’s Band, FUN SIZE!, and Ghost Pipe Union.