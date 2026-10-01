Patio Show: CHA trio

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

CHA Trio

The CHA-Trio (Charlie Howie Alan Trio) was born on the streets of Asheville where Charlie first met Alan at Owens Bell park where they took up a jam. Later they hit the downtown streets busking and sometime later, came together with Howie who added bass guitar, ukelele and guitar.

Charlie plays drums and bass (at the same time) Guitar and saxophone. Howie plays guitar, ukulele and bass. Alan plays guitar, banjo and mandolin. The three musicians bring together a unique blend of instrumentation and styles to produce an engaging acoustic sound and an interwoven fabric of multiple instruments and tight harmonies.

The CHA-Trio plays covers and originals with a sound that is hauntingly familiar and draws you in like a welcoming stranger in a strange land. The CHA-Trio are your Sirens of song. Welcome them to your cafe and venue.

For more information, visit our website at cha-trio.com