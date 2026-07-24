PATIO SHOW: Carrie Morrison - 9/13

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CARRIE MORRISON

Carrie Morrison is a popular Brevard, NC-based singer-songwriter known for her heartfelt lyrics, warm, expressive vocals, and piano-driven songs blending folk, Celtic, and rock influences. She has been voted in the top three in the keyboardist/pianist category in Mountain Xpress’s Best of WNC awards for three years running. Carrie performs both as a solo artist and with several bands and collaborations, including as a vocalist/keyboardist in The Andrew Thelston Band, supergroup Asheville Blues Women, duo with cellist/flutist JamieLeigh Bennett, called The Neverwhere Sisters. Her most recent albums, released in 2025, are “Balladeer, ” produced by Chris Rosser, and “The Crosswalk” (EP), recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.