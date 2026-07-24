© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PATIO SHOW: Carrie Morrison - 9/13

PATIO SHOW: Carrie Morrison - 9/13

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

CARRIE MORRISON
Carrie Morrison is a popular Brevard, NC-based singer-songwriter known for her heartfelt lyrics, warm, expressive vocals, and piano-driven songs blending folk, Celtic, and rock influences. She has been voted in the top three in the keyboardist/pianist category in Mountain Xpress’s Best of WNC awards for three years running. Carrie performs both as a solo artist and with several bands and collaborations, including as a vocalist/keyboardist in The Andrew Thelston Band, supergroup Asheville Blues Women, duo with cellist/flutist JamieLeigh Bennett, called The Neverwhere Sisters. Her most recent albums, released in 2025, are “Balladeer, ” produced by Chris Rosser, and “The Crosswalk” (EP), recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$14.23
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801