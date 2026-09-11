Patio Show: Ben Musser

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Ben Musser

Ben Musser plays indie soul with some rock n roll. His new album ‘Sentimental Fever’ (Blackbird Record Label) has just been featured on NPR, CMT, EARMILK, Grateful Webb plus charting on AAA radio stations across the country. He is thrilled to return to NYC on his 2026 album release tour. Performances on this tour will feature Ben’s one-man band approach to songs, where he plays kick drum, hihat, shaker, while performing guitar, singing, and sometimes the piano and harmonica.