Patio Show: Ben Musser
Patio Show: Ben Musser
-LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Ben Musser
Ben Musser plays indie soul with some rock n roll. His new album ‘Sentimental Fever’ (Blackbird Record Label) has just been featured on NPR, CMT, EARMILK, Grateful Webb plus charting on AAA radio stations across the country. He is thrilled to return to NYC on his 2026 album release tour. Performances on this tour will feature Ben’s one-man band approach to songs, where he plays kick drum, hihat, shaker, while performing guitar, singing, and sometimes the piano and harmonica.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.89
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801