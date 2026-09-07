Patio Show: Becks! Beacon, and Abbie McAllister

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Becks!

Becks! is a queer singer-songwriter whose Appalachian roots ground their music to place, while pushing the envelope of what it means to ‘belong’ in the folk and old time scenes. Their family history of union organizing and three generations of ‘card-carrying communists’ bring an edge to their live performances that ties the history of the Appalachian region and their family’s history along with it.

Abbie McAllister

Rural West Virginia-based singer-songwriter Abbie McAllister began her musical journey singing in family church choirs and on the porches of small local businesses— her music obsession fueled by the natural sounds of home and history. With her sound that blends soft rock, grunge, and blues with appalachian roots, she has gained attention as an up-and-coming artist with new pathways for music and inspiration.

Beacon

Beacon is the hard-hitting rock fusion project of North Carolina musician Alvin Carlisle. The music is based in leftist political messaging, ecstatic improvisation, and the fusion of Black American genres into an enrapturing show.