Patio Show: ANZA

-LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE ANZA ANZA is a high vibe sister duo consisting of 14 yo Anzi & 17 yo Anna Rivers. Song writing and composing has been a life long passion. Born in Colorado and raised between the high mountain desert landscapes of the Rockies and the lush, ancient mountains of Western North Carolina, the sisters draw deep inspiration from the natural world and the communities that have shaped them. Their musical journey began in the womb into childhood with weekly ecstatic dance, nightly improvised lullabies, bedtime stories sung instead of read, family dance nights and conscious summer music festivals. Their lives have been filled with backyard campfire jam sessions, conversations that reach beyond cultural norms, and impromptu performances in living rooms, art galleries, and community gatherings. Since the age of five, Anna and Anzi have studied with Jeremy Dittus at the Dalcroze School of the Rockies, cultivating a deep musical foundation that led them to piano, guitar, composition, and performance. Their educational journey has included Waldorf education, homeschooling, forested Co-ops and inner city high schooling. This has allowed them to explore a wide range of artistic, cultural, and academic studies. ANZA has performed throughout Western North Carolina at venues including Ayuprana Listening Room, LEAF Global, White Horse Black Mountain, Grey Eagle, and Salvage Station. They have shared their music at festivals, ceremonies, retreats, and around countless campfires and stages with artists such as Max Ribner, Paul Izak, Tubby Love, Shylah Ray Sunshine and The Freedom Family Band. ANZA has sung alongside MaMuse, Samara Jade, Aimée Ringle, and Micaela Kingslight during Circle Revival Gatherings, an immersive six-hour musical ceremony attended by over 1,100 participants. They have spent significant time recording in professional studios with Max Ribner and Roots Grown Deep and have received encouragement and praise from Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jim Lauderdale and acclaimed songwriter Marty Dodson. A UK radio station recently described their debut album, Break Through, as: “With a clear ’60s influence, reminiscent of the style and storytelling associated with Joni Mitchell, which is surprisingly rare in artists of this age. The harmonies are a real standout, and the vocals have a warmth and confidence that genuinely evoke that era rather than simply imitate it. It feels timeless rather than retro for the sake of it.”