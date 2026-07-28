Patio Show: Andy Thomas- of Yarn and Trongone Band - 9/18
Patio Show: Andy Thomas- of Yarn and Trongone Band - 9/18
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Andy Thomas
You may recognize him from his time touring in Trongone Band or Yarn but he has decided to step out on his own to tour full time. His debut album, Highway Junkie, was produced by Dave Schools of Widespread Panic and is a mix of Southern Rock n Roll & Country Blues.
“A rollicking and rockin’ odyssey that bends southern rock back to its honky-tonk origins” – LD GREY CAT
“An antsy Swamp-Rock charger” – MAGNET MAGAZINE
“Potent and catchy songwriting, guitar prowess, and true frontman charisma” – GLIDE MAGAZINE
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$20.54
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801