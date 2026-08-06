Patio Show: Aaron Molhoo - 9/06
Patio Show: Aaron Molhoo - 9/06
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
Future Aaron is an American singer-songwriter and
singer for The Spiritual Machines. As a solo artist, Aaron
creates modern songs rooted in the golden age of
songwriting. Drawing inspiration from artists like Peter
Gabriel, Crowded House, Sunny Day Real Estate, John
Denver, and Nick Drake, his music blends rich vocals,
percussive acoustic guitar, infectious melodies and
thoughtful lyrics into a sound that feels both old and
new. After honing his craft on the West Coast and in
Austin, Texas, Aaron is happy now to call Asheville
home, where the musical spirit resonates with his
formative folk roots.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.63
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801