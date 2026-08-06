Patio Show: Aaron Molhoo - 9/06

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Future Aaron is an American singer-songwriter and

singer for The Spiritual Machines. As a solo artist, Aaron

creates modern songs rooted in the golden age of

songwriting. Drawing inspiration from artists like Peter

Gabriel, Crowded House, Sunny Day Real Estate, John

Denver, and Nick Drake, his music blends rich vocals,

percussive acoustic guitar, infectious melodies and

thoughtful lyrics into a sound that feels both old and

new. After honing his craft on the West Coast and in

Austin, Texas, Aaron is happy now to call Asheville

home, where the musical spirit resonates with his

formative folk roots.