Parker's Back: Live at Trailside Brewing Co. - 10/24

Join us for an evening of timeless tunes and toe-tapping rhythms with Parker’s Back, a string trio bringing vintage vocal jazz, swing, and Gypsy Jazz classics to life — from the 1920s onward.

Featuring:

🎸 Robbie Grice – guitar & vocals

🎻 Alex Travers – violin

🎻 James Dawkins – upright bass

Whether you’re a fan of Django-style swing, smooth jazz standards, or just looking for a fun night out, you’ll love the energy and charm of this WNC-based trio.

✨ Great beer, relaxed vibes, and live music under the stars — bring your friends and family and enjoy a summer night at Trailside!