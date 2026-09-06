Parker's Back: Live at Trailside Brewing Co. - 10/24
Parker's Back: Live at Trailside Brewing Co. - 10/24
Join us for an evening of timeless tunes and toe-tapping rhythms with Parker’s Back, a string trio bringing vintage vocal jazz, swing, and Gypsy Jazz classics to life — from the 1920s onward.
Featuring:
🎸 Robbie Grice – guitar & vocals
🎻 Alex Travers – violin
🎻 James Dawkins – upright bass
Whether you’re a fan of Django-style swing, smooth jazz standards, or just looking for a fun night out, you’ll love the energy and charm of this WNC-based trio.
✨ Great beer, relaxed vibes, and live music under the stars — bring your friends and family and enjoy a summer night at Trailside!
Trailside Brewing Co
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Parker's Back
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park DriveHendersonville, North Carolina 29739